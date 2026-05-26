Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $404.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total value of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 79,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,375,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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