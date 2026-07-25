Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,177 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 137,411 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Motorola Solutions worth $247,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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