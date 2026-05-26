Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,069 shares of company stock worth $37,375,464. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $404.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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