Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $672,364,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $601,899,000 after buying an additional 257,483 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,490,010 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $571,151,000 after buying an additional 144,518 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:MSI opened at $418.44 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here