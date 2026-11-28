Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,912 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 92,724 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,008,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,218 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 10,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total value of $5,126,862.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,437,658.09. This trade represents a 44.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Winkler sold 9,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.06, for a total value of $4,929,993.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,326.14. This represents a 45.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,635 shares of company stock valued at $157,575,007. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut Motorola Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $533.00 target price (up from $531.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $545.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $544.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $484.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $548.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 94.49% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions provides communications, software, video security and related services for public safety agencies, government organizations and commercial businesses. Its offerings include land mobile radio systems, two-way radios, dispatch and command-center software, body-worn cameras, video security systems and access-control technology. The company also provides services such as system implementation, maintenance and support. Its technologies are used by organizations including police, fire and emergency medical services, as well as businesses in industries such as transportation, manufacturing and utilities.

Further Reading

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