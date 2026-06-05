Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,652 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 110,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $362,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MSI opened at $411.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $424.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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