Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises 6.5% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,620 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $203,267,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.63.

View Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests analysts see durable earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Carpenter Technology Contract Wins Lift Pricing Power But Stretch Valuation

The firm’s latest note also nudged up near-term quarterly EPS estimates, reinforcing the view that Carpenter Technology’s pricing power and contract wins are supporting profitability. Neutral Sentiment: The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst.

The estimate changes were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more of a confirmation of existing strength than a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock is already trading near its 52-week high and at a relatively rich valuation, which may limit upside if investors decide the good news is already priced in.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.2%

CRS opened at $560.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $574.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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