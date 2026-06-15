Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,004 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,128 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 5.2% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,252 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 62,112 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. D.R. Horton's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

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D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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