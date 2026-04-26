MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,786 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $7,239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $16,595,231.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at $800,756,938.95. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,816. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $60.82 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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