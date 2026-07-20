MSCI Inc $MSCI Position Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,021 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,694 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSCI worth $106,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $713.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $628.83 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $596.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. MSCI's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum.

Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself.

Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business.

Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be holding back ahead of MSCI’s Q2 earnings release, since the stock is trading near recent highs and expectations are already elevated, leaving room for volatility if results or guidance disappoint.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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