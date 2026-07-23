MSCI Inc $MSCI Position Raised by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,480 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.15% of MSCI worth $59,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $615.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.23 and a 200 day moving average of $577.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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