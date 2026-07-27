MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,912 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of MSCI worth $151,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Evercore set a $722.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

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MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $550.82 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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