Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
MSCI logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,912 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of MSCI worth $151,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Evercore set a $722.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $615.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $550.82 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MSCI Right Now?

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines