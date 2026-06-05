MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,792 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.28% of MSCI worth $119,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Katamaran Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 253.0% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in shares of MSCI by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $620.52 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.68. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $576.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.51.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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