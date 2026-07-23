MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in MSCI were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at MSCI
In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about MSCI
Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MSCI reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in Q2, supported by stronger recurring subscriptions, asset-based fees, and continued growth in ETF-linked assets under management. MSCI Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted that MSCI’s core trading ecosystem remains healthy, with record ETF-related AUM helping support asset-based fee revenue and cash flow. MSCI-Linked ETF AUM Tops $2.8 Trillion, but Investors Still Sold the Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.05 per share, reinforcing its shareholder return profile. MSCI earnings report and conference call
- Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS of $4.94 and revenue of $867 million came in slightly below Wall Street expectations, which disappointed investors despite the year-over-year gains. MSCI earnings report and conference call
- Negative Sentiment: MSCI raised its 2026 operating expense and adjusted EBITDA expense outlook, signaling higher acquisition costs, incentive compensation, and investment spending that could pressure future profitability. MSCI dips as expenses weigh on Q2 earnings, 2026 outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports said the stock declined after the earnings release as investors fixated on the higher expense forecast and the slight miss versus expectations, even though results were solid overall. MSCI shares decline despite second-quarter earnings beat and revenue growth
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI
MSCI Stock Performance
MSCI stock opened at $570.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.77.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.
MSCI Company Profile
(Free Report
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MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.
Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.
See Also
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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