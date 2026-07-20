MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum.

Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself.

Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business.

Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be holding back ahead of MSCI’s Q2 earnings release, since the stock is trading near recent highs and expectations are already elevated, leaving room for volatility if results or guidance disappoint.

MSCI Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.88 and a 200-day moving average of $576.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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