MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in MSCI were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 19.5% in the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 259.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.3%

MSCI opened at $550.82 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.75. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.71 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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