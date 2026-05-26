MSH Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 300.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $426.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $388.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here