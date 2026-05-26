MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after acquiring an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JNJ opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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