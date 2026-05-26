MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,404 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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