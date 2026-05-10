M&T Bank Corp Acquires 65,402 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 283.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,510 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 145,286 shares of the company's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,030 shares of the company's stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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