M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,563 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,285,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.17% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Severin Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts: Sign Up

OSI Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.95 and a 1 year high of $311.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $283.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 273,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,509,470.04. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OSI Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OSI Systems wasn't on the list.

While OSI Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here