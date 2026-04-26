M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 372.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,898 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $210.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Key Steel Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,088,423.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,578,734.06. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,038,206.13. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $226.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.73.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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