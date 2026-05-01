M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 230.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,209,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 94.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $12,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 134.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 247,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $64.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.25. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Darling Ingredients News

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Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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