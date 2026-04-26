M&T Bank Corp Buys 189,986 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 804.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 189,986 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.2% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,459 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.7%

SMCI stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business's revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here