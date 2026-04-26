M&T Bank Corp Buys 19,282 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 396.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Littelfuse worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Littelfuse by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,338 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $407.14 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $409.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $354.04 and its 200 day moving average is $300.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,037,019.52. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $5,476,884.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,299,222.75. The trade was a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Williams Trading set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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