M&T Bank Corp Buys 35,805 Shares of Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI - Free Report) by 422.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,282 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 68.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 134.6% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 253.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,349,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,994 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $28,031,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 167.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal sold 143,564 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $5,099,393.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 147,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,250,992.64. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $710.51 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Element Solutions's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.57.

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Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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