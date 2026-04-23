M&T Bank Corp Buys 97,287 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI - Free Report) by 7,845.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,527 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,287 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.16% of Ubiquiti worth $54,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,309,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,815,000 after purchasing an additional 110,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ubiquiti Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:UI opened at $1,006.54 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.40 and a twelve month high of $1,099.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $820.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.92. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The firm had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Ubiquiti's dividend payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ubiquiti from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $720.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $702.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc NYSE: UI is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi‑Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti's offerings are organized under several well‑known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi‑Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi‑Fi, and product families targeting service‑provider and point‑to‑point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud‑enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

Further Reading

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