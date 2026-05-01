M&T Bank Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 26,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter (EPS $4.10; revenue ~$3.11B) and set FY guidance implying continued strength (Q4 EPS guidance around $4.80–$5.20), which drove the initial share re-rating. STX Q3 Earnings Beat

Q3 beat and strong guidance — Seagate reported an EPS and revenue beat for the quarter (EPS $4.10; revenue ~$3.11B) and set FY guidance implying continued strength (Q4 EPS guidance around $4.80–$5.20), which drove the initial share re-rating. Positive Sentiment: AI demand confirmation across peers — SanDisk and other storage vendors signaled strong enterprise/hyperscaler spending for AI storage, reinforcing the view that Seagate’s nearline/HDD products are in sustained demand. Sandisk Joins Western Digital, Seagate

AI demand confirmation across peers — SanDisk and other storage vendors signaled strong enterprise/hyperscaler spending for AI storage, reinforcing the view that Seagate’s nearline/HDD products are in sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness and multiple price-target raises — Numerous firms hiked targets and ratings after the quarter (notably Bernstein and Rosenblatt to $1,000, plus big increases from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor, etc.), which amplifies buying momentum and legitimizes a higher valuation. Bernstein Raises STX Target Rosenblatt $1,000 Target

Wall Street bullishness and multiple price-target raises — Numerous firms hiked targets and ratings after the quarter (notably Bernstein and Rosenblatt to $1,000, plus big increases from JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor, etc.), which amplifies buying momentum and legitimizes a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: New product lineup — Seagate refreshed storage products aimed at high‑resolution media and AI workflows, supporting revenue mix improvements and customer wallet share in AI infrastructure. Seagate Product Launch

New product lineup — Seagate refreshed storage products aimed at high‑resolution media and AI workflows, supporting revenue mix improvements and customer wallet share in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74/share), a small but positive signal for income-focused holders and confidence in cash flow.

Shareholder returns — Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74/share), a small but positive signal for income-focused holders and confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum trade context — April saw an outsized “HDD trade” and broad gains for memory/storage names; part of STX’s move is sector rotation and momentum rather than company-specific news alone. HDD Trade Momentum

Momentum trade context — April saw an outsized “HDD trade” and broad gains for memory/storage names; part of STX’s move is sector rotation and momentum rather than company-specific news alone. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cycle risk — Analysts and commentators warn the stock now prices in a sustained hyperscaler capex cycle; buying at the peak of that cycle risks disappointment if AI capex slows. Expect higher multiple risk and sensitivity to future guidance/shipments. Valuation / Capex Cycle Risk

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $673.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $454.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $697.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total value of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,430 shares of company stock valued at $37,129,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $696.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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