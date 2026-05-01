M&T Bank Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in AGCO were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,301.76. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AGCO from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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