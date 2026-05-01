M&T Bank Corp Has $1.13 Million Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie's Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,585 shares of company stock worth $1,275,398 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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