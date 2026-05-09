M&T Bank Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $1,220.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,065.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Up 16.6%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,562.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $797.19 and a 200-day moving average of $500.60. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,564.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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