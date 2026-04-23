M&T Bank Corp Has $24.12 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,923 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 332,521 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock worth $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $381.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.48 and a 12-month high of $385.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $334.83 and its 200 day moving average is $292.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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