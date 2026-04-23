M&T Bank Corp Has $29.98 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,266 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $29,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 478,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here