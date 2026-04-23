M&T Bank Corp Has $35.01 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 3,735.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,735 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.21% of Jacobs Solutions worth $35,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:J opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.36 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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