M&T Bank Corp Has $35.64 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 2,621.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.39% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $447.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.45.

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Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of KNSL opened at $349.03 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $321.97 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Kinsale is "poised to beat" again, citing its strong earnings‑surprise history and the combination of underwriting/pricing and loss‑cycle dynamics that could drive an upside to the upcoming quarter. Why Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Zacks says Kinsale is "poised to beat" again, citing its strong earnings‑surprise history and the combination of underwriting/pricing and loss‑cycle dynamics that could drive an upside to the upcoming quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald left KNSL at a Neutral rating — a sign the firm sees no immediate catalyst to upgrade or downgrade before results, which suggests limited near‑term directional bias from this house. Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Rating on Kinsale (KNSL)

Cantor Fitzgerald left KNSL at a Neutral rating — a sign the firm sees no immediate catalyst to upgrade or downgrade before results, which suggests limited near‑term directional bias from this house. Neutral Sentiment: MSN's Q1 preview outlines the key metrics to watch in the earnings release — premium growth, loss/reserve development, combined ratio and investment income — which will likely drive the stock reaction when results arrive. Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q1 earnings report preview: What to look for

MSN's Q1 preview outlines the key metrics to watch in the earnings release — premium growth, loss/reserve development, combined ratio and investment income — which will likely drive the stock reaction when results arrive. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (small cuts to Q2–Q4 2026 and to FY2026–FY2028), lowering FY2026 to ~$20.12 from prior ~$20.23 and reducing FY2027/28 modestly — lowering the bar for future beats but also signaling slightly weaker analyst expectations. MarketBeat: KNSL analyst estimate updates (Zacks Research)

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Featured Stories

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