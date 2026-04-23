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M&T Bank Corp Has $35.64 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kinsale Capital Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp boosted its holding in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% in Q4 to 91,118 shares, a position worth about $35.64 million (0.39% of the company).
  • Analysts have trimmed targets and ratings recently (e.g., Wells Fargo to $420, JPMorgan to $410, Morgan Stanley to $350, Jefferies to $312), leaving a MarketBeat consensus average rating of Hold with an average target of about $405.45.
  • Kinsale beat Q4 estimates with $5.81 EPS on $483.27M revenue, raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 (annualized $1.00, ~0.3% yield), and has a market cap of roughly $8.08 billion with a P/E of 16.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 2,621.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 87,770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.39% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $447.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of KNSL opened at $349.03 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $321.97 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.92.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.51. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Kinsale Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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