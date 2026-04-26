M&T Bank Corp Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 1,315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,915 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,410 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.32, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,742,590.72. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $626,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $190.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.00.

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Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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