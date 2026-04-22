M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 6,496.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 681,696 shares during the quarter. Acuity accounts for 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.26% of Acuity worth $249,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Acuity by 50,220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $676,764,000 after buying an additional 2,263,925 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Acuity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,363,619 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,617,000 after buying an additional 113,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acuity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,050 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $280,695,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Acuity by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $218,071,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acuity by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $196,653,000 after buying an additional 283,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.17.

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Acuity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $296.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $284.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.66. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.76 and a 52 week high of $380.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Acuity's payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Key Stories Impacting Acuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus: Several brokerages give AYI a "Moderate Buy" consensus, which can support demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Acuity, Inc. NYSE: AYI Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Broker consensus: Several brokerages give AYI a "Moderate Buy" consensus, which can support demand from momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Small upward tweak: Zacks nudged Q3 2027 EPS marginally higher (from $5.31 to $5.32) — a tiny positive datapoint but unlikely by itself to move consensus materially. MarketBeat Zacks coverage (AYI)

Small upward tweak: Zacks nudged Q3 2027 EPS marginally higher (from $5.31 to $5.32) — a tiny positive datapoint but unlikely by itself to move consensus materially. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downward EPS revisions from Zacks: analysts cut quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (notably Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q2 2027; FY2027; Q1–Q2 2028; FY2028). These downgrades lower near-term earnings expectations and can pressure the stock if investors reprice growth and valuations. MarketBeat Zacks coverage (AYI)

Multiple downward EPS revisions from Zacks: analysts cut quarterly and annual EPS forecasts across 2026–2028 (notably Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q2 2027; FY2027; Q1–Q2 2028; FY2028). These downgrades lower near-term earnings expectations and can pressure the stock if investors reprice growth and valuations. Negative Sentiment: Magnitude and trajectory: Zacks trimmed FY2026 (to $18.33 from $18.53), FY2027 (to $20.07 from $20.37) and FY2028 (to $21.77 from $22.21) — the consistency of cuts suggests Zacks sees weaker near-term demand or margin pressure versus prior assumptions. That typically weighs on forward P/E and investor sentiment. MarketBeat Zacks coverage (AYI)

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In other Acuity news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $282.98 per share, for a total transaction of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,350.78. The trade was a 47.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total transaction of $1,538,110.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,655,557.29. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

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