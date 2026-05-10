M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,907 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Article Title

Kraft Heinz reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and analysts have been raising attention around the improving turnaround story, suggesting early traction in its core brands. Positive Sentiment: The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Article Title

The company is boosting marketing spending, launching new products like upgraded Kraft Mac & Cheese and Ore-Ida Tater Tots, and signing a five-year NFL sponsorship deal, all of which could help brand visibility and sales. Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched a $1.1 billion debt tender offer, a move that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and support the company’s broader restructuring efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Article Title

Management is talking more openly about inflation pressure and lower-income consumers running out of room on spending, which explains why Kraft Heinz is leaning hard into value pricing. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered its price target on Kraft Heinz, which could temper enthusiasm despite the recent operational improvements. Article Title

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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