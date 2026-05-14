M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,865 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,266,129 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Walleye Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 12,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 171,989 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $277.32.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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