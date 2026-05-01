M&T Bank Corp Makes New $958,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Get NSA alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,648 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm had revenue of $187.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 330.43%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Storage Affiliates Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Storage Affiliates Trust wasn't on the list.

While National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here