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M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Federal Realty Investment Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp opened a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter, buying 9,403 shares worth about $948,000.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 93.86% of FRT shares; several firms also recently increased their stakes.
  • Federal Realty reported quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing analyst estimates, but revenue came in above expectations at $336.05 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, implying a 3.9% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Federal Realty Investment Trust.

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,054,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,529 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FRT opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 38.63%.The firm had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $110.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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