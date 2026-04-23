M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,792 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 2,557.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Markel Group worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $463,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,513.56. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,100.00.

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Markel Group Trading Down 1.0%

MKL opened at $1,946.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,766.03 and a 12 month high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,973.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,022.68.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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