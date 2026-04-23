M&T Bank Corp Purchases 31,940 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 788.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 650.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,322.12. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $995.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $972.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $914.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE URI opened at $803.41 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $588.35 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $790.94 and a 200-day moving average of $841.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. QuiverQuant article

Record Q1 and stronger outlook — United Rentals reported record first-quarter results, raised full‑year 2026 guidance (revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges) and highlighted robust rental revenue and free‑cash‑flow generation; management also announced execution of a new $5.0 billion share‑repurchase authorization. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy.

Dividend and capital returns — URI declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97/share (ex‑dividend May 13), and returned $500M to shareholders in Q1 (including $375M buybacks). This signals continued cash generation and shareholder-friendly policy. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Zacks EPS beat article

Earnings beats on some measures — Adjusted EPS of $9.71 beat the Zacks consensus of $9.01 and compares favorably to prior year EPS; rental revenue rose ~8.7% YoY. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. TipRanks announcement

Guidance vs. consensus — URI set FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $16.9B–$17.4B (street ~ $17.1B), so the outlook is largely in line but wide enough to leave room for interpretation. Neutral Sentiment: Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Zacks metrics analysis

Further metric review available — Coverage pieces are parsing unit economics, utilization and fleet metrics to assess sustainability of the Q1 result. Negative Sentiment: Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Press release / MarketBeat PDF

Headline misses vs. some Street estimates — Other outlets note URI missed the broader consensus EPS ($11.47) and the consensus revenue figure (~$4.20B) on a GAAP basis, which creates mixed headlines and explains why some investors remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional re‑weighting — Reports flagged sales by senior executives and large institutional position changes, which could concern some investors about near‑term sentiment even as fundamentals look solid. QuiverQuant insider/ownership note

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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