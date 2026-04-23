M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,978 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $29,819,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.32% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 67.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.66 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The business had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 price objective on Repligen and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.93.

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About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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