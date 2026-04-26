M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 1,102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,262 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,166 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,408,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $149,357,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $112,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teleflex by 123.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 365,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TFX opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's payout ratio is -6.62%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here