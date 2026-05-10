M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $564.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $550.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.37. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,956,712.48. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total value of $10,679,625.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 485,155 shares of company stock valued at $266,370,949 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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