M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,291 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 25,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $4,723,067.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,611 shares of company stock worth $25,182,798. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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