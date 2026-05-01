M&T Bank Corp Sells 106,473 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 935.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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