M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,212,210 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,212,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:KO opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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