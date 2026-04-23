M&T Bank Corp Sells 485,226 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,758 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 485,226 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE HD opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.82 and a 200-day moving average of $361.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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